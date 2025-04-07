Kerala politician Vellappally Natesan calls Muslim-majority Malappuram ‘different country’

General Secretary of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) party in Kerala, Vallappally Natesan has caused a stir in Kerala politics after he said that the Muslim majority Malappuram is a totally different country.

Speaking at a convention, Natesan said “I don’t think you can live in Malappuram by breathing fresh air. I don’t think you can live by even saying an independent opinion. Malappuram is a different country. It is a state of different people.”

Malappuram has around 70% Muslim population and 27% Hindu population.

Natesan’s remarks have attracted sharp reactions from other political parties in the state, particularly from Indian Union Muslim League.

In response, he said, “Some are trying to brand me as anti-Muslim. But I am not against any community. I have not made any hate remarks.”