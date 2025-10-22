On 22nd October, President of India, Droupadi Murmu, visited the revered Sabarimala temple in Kerala to offer prayers to Bhagwan Ayyappa and other deities. She arrived at the temple after performing the traditional Irumudi Kettu ritual at Pampa and was given a ceremonial welcome by Devaswom officials. President Murmu is the first state head to offer prayers at the temple.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Sabarimala Temple in Kerala



(Source: PRD, Kerala) pic.twitter.com/HnX0ITjYFA — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025

According to the official press release by the Government of Kerala, the President began her journey at around 8:40 AM from the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium ground in Perunad, where her helicopter landed and government officials, including Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan, received her.

At around 11 AM, she reached Pampa and visited the Ganapathi temple after washing her feet in the Pampa River as part of the ritual. Under the guidance of chief priest Vishnu Namboothiri, the Irumudi Kettu was prepared for her. Following the ritual, she and her team began their journey to the Sannidhanam in a special vehicle convoy.

At 11:45 AM, President Murmu reached Sabarimala and climbed the sacred 18 steps to enter the sanctum sanctorum, where she was welcomed with the traditional poorna kumbham.

At the temple, the President offered prayers to Bhagwan Ayyappa and other deities and then visited the Malikappuram and Vavaruswamy shrines. The visit concluded at 12:15 PM.

In a post on X, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, wrote, “She is 67. She broke no rules, hurt no faith – she only honoured it. In doing so, she became the first President ever to carry the Irumudi and bow before Lord Ayyappa.”

Hon’ble President Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji’s visit to Sabarimala reminds us that devotion doesn’t shout, it… pic.twitter.com/v0saoEZwPJ — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) October 22, 2025

“Hon’ble President Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji’s visit to Sabarimala reminds us that devotion doesn’t shout, it simply stands tall. A moment that reflects the deep faith uniting millions of Ayyappa devotees across India. Those 18 steps have seen debate and defiance, yet devotion always finds its dignity. Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa,” he added.