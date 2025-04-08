On 6th April, a drunk driving incident in South Kolkata’s Thakurpukur sparked outrage as a car driven by Bengali director Siddhanta Das rammed into pedestrians. A 63-year-old vendor was killed and 10 others were injured.

Filmmaker Siddhanta Das kills 1 at Kolkata's Thakurpukur area while drunk driving, sent to police custody till April 10. #WATCH eyewitnesses speaking to @BanglaRepublic



Tune in to LIVE TV – https://t.co/12RnSMxwkI pic.twitter.com/eor4SprGR1 — Republic (@republic) April 8, 2025

Das, allegedly intoxicated, was travelling with Sun Bangla executive producer Shriya Basu and another unidentified actress, who fled the scene. Das was apprehended by locals and beaten up before being arrested. Basu, on the other hand, collapsed at the scene and was later released on bail.

Reportedly, liquor bottles were found in the vehicle. According to eyewitnesses, the speeding car was travelling at 70–80 km/h towards Gariahat. It rammed into several vehicles and padestrians, and stopped after hitting a scooter when its tyre got stuck. Another actor, Rii Sen, reportedly clarified that she wasn’t intoxicated but did leave the scene with local help. Social media influencer Sandy Saha said he was present in the car earlier but left before the accident happened due to Das’s reckless driving. The director has been remanded to police custody till 10 April.