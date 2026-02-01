In Kolkata, a Muslim waiter at a popular bar-cum-restaurant on Park Street was arrested on Saturday, 31st January, after a complaint by Hindu Brahmin actor and YouTuber Sayak Chakraborty, who said he was served beef instead of mutton during dinner. Police said a case has been registered and the matter is under investigation.

A waiter at a popular pub on Park Street in #Kolkata was arrested on Saturday after Bengali actor and social media influencer #SayakChakraborty alleged that he was served cow meat instead of mutton steak.



The incident took place at a well-known pub joint, Oly, where Chakraborty… pic.twitter.com/LJxsndVu2x — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) January 31, 2026

The incident took place on Friday, 30th January, at Olypub, in Kolkata’s nightlife hub on Park Street. Sayak had visited the restaurant with two friends and ordered a mutton steak. The dish was placed on the table without any explanation, and the group assumed it was mutton as ordered. They tasted the food without any doubt at first.

The issue came to light a short while later when the staff brought another steak to the table, even though only one had been ordered. When questioned, the waiter said that two steaks had been ordered, one mutton and one beef.

Sayak said this reply shocked him, as it made him realise that he had unknowingly consumed beef, leaving him mentally disturbed. During the confrontation, Sayak recorded a video that was later shared on social media. The video shows him questioning the waiter and demanding an explanation.

The waiter and the restaurant manager were seen apologising in the video, with the manager calling it a “grave” mistake. In the video, Sayak was also heard saying that he is a Brahmin and that his religious sentiments were hurt. After leaving the restaurant, Sayak filed a complaint at the Park Street Police Station later that night. Based on the complaint, Kolkata Police arrested one restaurant employee, identified as Shiekh Nasiruddin, under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A senior police officer said the investigation will examine whether the incident resulted from negligence, miscommunication, or something deliberate, and will also examine the roles of other staff and management.