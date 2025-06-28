Kolkata rape case: Law college’s security guard arrested after student’s gangrape on campus, 4th arrest in the case

On Saturday, June 28, Kolkata Police arrested a security guard of South Kolkata Law College in connection with the gang-rape of a first-year law student. This is the fourth arrest in the case. The police had earlier arrested three others, including the key accused, a Trinamool Congress leader and former student of the college.

The 24-year-old victim said in her complaint that she was raped on June 25 for several hours within the security room of the college. She said that the college’s main gate was closed during the incident and that even though the security guard was standing close by, he did not assist her.

Police added that the guard, Pinaki Banerjee, obeyed the orders of the accused and deserted his post, in spite of the woman crying for help. He also did not report the assault to the college or the police.

The prime accused Monojit Mishra is a former student turned lawyer and is linked with the ruling TMC party. He raped the student while two other students watched.