Two days after a student of the South Kolkata Law College was raped by a Trinamool Congress leader named Monojit Mishra, disturbing details of the heinous crime have now surfaced through the police complaint filed by the victim.

The victim, in her complaint, informed that she was asked to prove her ‘loyalty’ towards the prime accused, Monojit Mishra and TMCP (the student wing of the TMC).

“I promised him to provide my loyalty towards him and the team as I was appointed as the girls’ secretary. So I gave him the faith of my support towards the unit,” she said. Although the victim took him as her ‘Dada (brother)’, the TMC leader proposed marriage to her.

Mishra claimed to be in love with the victim, besides his girlfriend. The victim turned down his sexual advances by reiterating that she has a boyfriend.

Screengrab of the police complaint

“He called me outside and told me that from the very first day, he likes me and after his girlfriend, he is in love with someone, and that is me and gave a proposal for marriage. I denied saying I have a boyfriend and I really love him. I cannot leave him,” the girl said in her police complaint.

She narrated how the door of the union room was first locked from inside by the accomplices of the TMC leader, who have now been identified as Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, at his behest. Monojit Mishra took the victim near the washroom and tried forcing her to have sex.

“I denied and fought back by not letting him do anything and pushing him back. I continuously cried and asked him to let me go, I can’t do this, I have a boyfriend, and I love him. But he did not agree. He went on forcing me. And after that, for all these, I had a panic attack and had shortness of breath,” she narrated her ordeal.

The victim was taken against her will to the guard’s room. She even touched the feet of Monojit Mishra, hoping that he would spare her but it was in vain. She wrote in her police complaint that the video of the rape was shot and used to blackmail her.

Screengrab of the police complaint filed by the victim

“He undressed me and started forcefully rape me. When I fought back, he blackmailed me, and threatened me which he was doing from before. He threatens me that he will arrest my parents. I still fought back and he shown two videos of mine being naked when he raped me. He threatened me to show everyone these videos if I do not co-operate and if I don’t come whenever he calls me. When raping me” M’ and ‘P’ stood and seen everything. I was continuously fighting for life. But he went on raping me forcefully,” the victim continued.

Despite her being injured, Monojit Mishra went on to rape her. “At a time, I stopped fighting back to get out room as possible. I was fighting for life. He also tried to hit me with a hockey stick. I just let myself like a dead body. He finished his penetration, forced intercourse and left me,” the victim continued.

It was only at 10:50 pm that she could leave the guard room of the college, where the heinous crime was committed by the TMC leader. Monojit Mishra threatened to kill the victim’s boyfriend and get her parents arrested using his political influence in the ruling party.

She later called her father and asked him to pick her up from the college. The victim confided in him about what transpired at the college and a day later on Thursday (26th June), she filed the complaint with the police.

“I want justice. Being a law student, I am the victim now,” the victim said, adding that she is hoping for immediate legal action against the accused.

Who is Monojit Mishra

He is a former student of the South Kolkata Law College and has been the ex-President of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) at the institute. (as per his Facebook profile).

Monojit Mishra currently serves as the General Secretary of TMCP in the South Kolkata district. He is about 30 years old and has 6.2K followers. Monojit Mishra identifies himself as a ‘criminal lawyer’ who practices at the Alipore court.

Screengrab of the Facebook Profile of Monojit Mishra

OpIndia has published a detailed report, highlighting his connections and meetings with influential TMC politicians like Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee’s sister-in-law, Firhad Hakim and others.