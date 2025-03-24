Kunal Kamra seems to be in trouble again. After he threw the ‘Gaddar’ jibe at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, irate Shiv Sena workers demanded action against the supposed “comedian“.

On Sunday, 23rd of March, Shiv Sena workers reportedly vandalised the hotel – The Unicontinental Mumbai, in Khar – where Kunal Kamra did his “comedy” skit. Members of Shiv Sena also gathered outside various police stations demanding action against Kamra.

In his skit, Kunal Kamra performed to a parody song set to the tune of the 1997 Bollywood song ‘Dil to pagal hai’. In that, he had referred to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as ‘Gaddar’ (traitor) for his defection in 2022.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said: “Kamra has stepped on the tail of a snake. If the fangs come out, there will be dire consequences.” In a video message, Mhaske added that Kamra would be hounded across the country. “You will be forced to flee India,” he stated, according to an Indian Express report.