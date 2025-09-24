In Leh, Union Territory of Ladakh, protests turned violent today, reportedly after some associates sitting with activist Sonam Wangchuk were hospitalised due to their hunger strike. The protesters, led by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) youth wing in solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk’s ongoing hunger strike, clashed outside the BJP office.

#WATCH | Leh, Ladakh: BJP Office in Leh set on fire during a massive protest by the people of Ladakh demanding statehoothe d and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule turned into clashes with Police. https://t.co/yQTyrMUK7q pic.twitter.com/x4VqkV8tdd — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025

The protesters have been demanding full statehood for Ladakh, protection under the Sixth Schedule and Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil. Amit calls for a shutdown in Leh, agitators pelted stones, and started acts of arson. The BJP office in Leh was set on fire, along with a CRPF vehicle nearby.

The police had to deploy tear gas and baton charges to control the situation.

On September 20, the Home Ministry had announced the resumption of talks with the Ladakhi leadership. October 6 is the next date for the talks.