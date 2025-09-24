In the Land-for-Jobs scam, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi, will have to appear before the court. Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court will deliver its verdict in the matter on October 13, 2025. Earlier, the court had issued notices to the Lalu family.

According to the CBI investigation, all three face serious allegations. The CBI claims that in the Land-for-Jobs scam, those who received jobs in the Railways had transferred their land to the Lalu family. These lands were recorded at circle rates, while the market value at the time was four to six times higher. The CBI alleges that the value of these lands was deliberately undervalued and transferred to the Lalu family at cheap prices.

The case pertains to the Land-for-Jobs scam during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009. The CBI has named not just Lalu and his sons, but also his daughters as accused. Notably, MP Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav have also been chargesheeted. The Lalu family is accused of arranging Group-D Railway jobs in exchange for land.