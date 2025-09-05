Hours after Donald Trump admitted that USA has lost India to China after his tariff assault, his administration hardened the position on India. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick added new conditions on India to lift the 50% tariff, saying that USA is India’s customer and customer is always right.

Talking to Bloomberg, Lutnick said that apart from stop buying Russian oil, India will also have to disassociate from BRICS, increase its trade with USA, and support the US dollar. He also claimed that US has not lost any leverage due to the straining of relations with India.

Listing his demands from India, Lutnick said, “India does not yet want to open their market, stop buying Russian oil, and stop bring a part of BRICS. They are just a vowel between Russia and China, if that’s what you want to be, then be it. But either support the dollar, support the United States, support your biggest client, the American consumer, or I guess you will have to pay 50%. Let’s see how long it lasts.”

When asked about India’s recent improved ties with China, he called it ‘bravado,’ claiming that India will go back to US within a month of two. He gave example of Canada, claiming that the country’s GDP declined by 1.6% after imposing retaliatory tariffs on USA. He said that just like Canada finally dropped the retaliatory tariffs, India will also relent.

Howard Lutnick said that it is all bravado because it feels good by fighting with the biggest client, but businesses will ultimately force the Indian govt to do a deal with USA. He said, “I think yes, in a month or two, I think India is going to be at the table, and they are going to say they are sorry, and they are going to try to make a deal with Donald Trump, and it will be Donald Trump’s decision on how