“Lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China,” says Donald Trump after hinting at even more tariffs on India

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday admitted that his country has lost India to China, referring to PM Narendra Modi’s recent visit to China to attend the SCO summit. In a post on his Trush Social, Trump wrote, “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together! President Donald J. Trump.”

The post was accompanied by an old photograph of Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin together. Notably, the US president used a photo of the three leaders from the BRICS summit in 2017, not from the recently concluded SCO summit in Tianjin in China.

It has been the general conclusion that Doanld Trump’s punitive 50% tariff against India is the main reason why India is moving closer towards China. Now, it seems Trump has accepted the reality.

The comments came after the US President threatened even more tariffs on Indian export to the US over continued purchase of Russian oil. On Wednesday, he hinted at “phase-2 and phase-3” of what he called “sanctions” on India. He further claimed that imposing additional 25% tariffs on India cost Russia “billions of dollars.”

He reiterated his warning that New Delhi “got big problems” if it did not stop buying Russian oil.