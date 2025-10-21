The Lokpal of India, the country’s top anti-corruption watchdog, has come under fire after it floated a tender to purchase seven luxury BMW sedans, one for each member including its Chairperson, former Supreme Court Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar. Each car reportedly costs around ₹70 lakh.

According to an official notification issued on 16th October, the Lokpal invited open tenders for the supply of seven BMW 3 Series Li cars. The document mentions that the bids will remain valid for 90 days from the date of opening.

Reports also said BMW will be asked to provide seven days of “training” to drivers and staff of the Lokpal, explaining the vehicles’ advanced features and electronic systems. According to the notice, Lokpal seeks to procure the BMW 330 Li, priced at over Rs 60 lakh, through an open tender process.



The decision has sparked sharp criticism online, with many questioning the need for such high-end vehicles for an institution meant to fight corruption and promote accountability.

The Congress’ youth wing took a dig at the government, saying that “an institution once seen as a symbol of accountability now lies in ruins,” and asked why the government is buying luxury cars for a body that still lacks key appointments.

Social media users also mocked the decision. One user wrote sarcastically, “They could’ve bought Rolls Royce cars worth ₹12 crore but didn’t, because they’re simple people who settled for BMWs instead.”