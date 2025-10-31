Indian engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced a strategic partnership with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems of U.S. to locally manufacture Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) in India, targeting the Indian armed forces.

The collaboration positions L&T as the prime bidder in the Ministry of Defence’s upcoming 87-unit MALE RPAS procurement program, with GA-ASI serving as the technology partner. The initiative includes full technology transfer and meets indigenous content mandates under the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India campaigns.

The partnership will enable production of GA-ASI’s combat-proven MQ-series platforms, which are widely used globally, entirely within India. L&T brings precision engineering and system integration expertise, while GA-ASI contributes decades of unmanned systems leadership.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in India’s pursuit of a self-reliant defence ecosystem, strengthening Indo-US defence collaboration and fostering a competitive, globally integrated aerospace manufacturing base, said a statement by L&T.

“This alliance will significantly enhance India’s defence capabilities and advance self-reliance in aerospace technologies,” said S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director, L&T.

Dr Vivek Lall, Chief Executive, General Atomics Global Corporation, added, “By combining GA-ASI’s proven technology with L&T’s manufacturing strength, we will deliver cutting-edge MALE RPAS solutions to bolster India’s operational readiness and build a sustainable defence ecosystem.”

The partnership strengthens Indo-U.S. defence ties and supports the creation of a globally competitive aerospace manufacturing base in India.

Notably, Indian govt will acquire 87 Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drones from local manufacturers under Make In India initiative for around ₹20,000 crore.

This plan to acquire 87 drones is in addition to 31 predator drones India is already acquiring from General Atomics. Last year, India signed a deal worth around ₹32,000 crore to purchase 31 Predator MQ-9B drones General Atomics. The 31 UAVs include 16 Sky Guardian and 15 Sea Guardian variants, for Indian Air Force and Indian Navy respectively.