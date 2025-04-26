In Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, chaos erupted when a Muslim mob attacked police officers and doctors with stones while protesting the removal of an illegal shrine. Several people were injured in the violent clash.

The controversial shrine had been illegally constructed on the premises of the prestigious King George’s Medical University (KGMU). Not just the shrine — an entire unauthorized settlement had mushroomed around it. Despite repeated notices from the authorities, the encroachers refused to vacate the area.

Finally, on Saturday (April 26, 2025), when the KGMU administration, with police support, moved to clear the illegal occupation, they were met with fierce resistance. Rioters even captured a doctor during the unrest. In response, a heavy police deployment has been stationed at the site to maintain order.

The illegal structure had cropped up behind the university’s ophthalmology department, surrounded by unauthorized stalls selling everything from tobacco to betel leaves. Hindu organizations have strongly condemned the attack, calling for strict action against those responsible.