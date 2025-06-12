Lucknow: Woman kills her lover with the help of her husband and second lover, all three arrested

In yet another incident of women killing their partner, a woman killed a man, with whom she was having an extra-marital affair, with the help her husband and her another lover. The incident took place in Lucknow, where Vijay Kumar alias Gappu, a resident of Ahindar village in Rahimabad area, was found dead.

The body of Gappu was found on 8th June near his house. During the probe, police found that he was killed by Kunti Rawat (38), her husband Rambhajan (45), and their aide Jabbar (40). All three has been arrested. Rambhajan is Gappu’s cousin.

As per reports, police said that Gappu’s wife died three years, after which he developed a close relationship with his cousin Rambhajan’s wife Kunti. She used to drug her husband with food and alcohol and then spend time with Gappu. Kunti and Gappu even went to Haryana together for work. When the matter came to light, it created tension in the family.

Kunti then developed relationship with another man from the village. Learning about this, Gappu got angry, and he confronted her. Due to this, the woman plotted to kill him, with the help of her husband and her new lover.

They slit his throat, and dumped the body around 100 metres away from the house. During the probe, police learnt from villagers that the deceased had an affair with Kunti, and probed on that direction. They also found a dupatta used in the murder.