Madhya Pradesh: Sameer Pathan, aide thrash Hindu youth for talking to Muslim girl; demand Rs 50,000 and issue threats

A Hindu youth was attacked by Sameer Pathan and his aide solely for talking to a Muslim girl, in Neemuch of Madhya Pradesh. The perpetrators recorded the attack, blackmailed him and demanded Rs 50,000. When he declined to pay further, they shared the video and images on social media. The incident took place on 2nd April in front of the Kileshwar Temple located in Ramavatar Colony within the jurisdiction of the Baghana police station.

According to reports, the victim was en route to an examination and stopped to visit the temple. While he was engaged in conversation with a girl at the temple entrance, Pathan appeared with a companion and started to physically assault and strike the Hindu young man without provocation as his associate captured the whole event on video.

The accused warned that the victim that would be killed if he spoke to the girl again. The latter refrained from reporting the incident to the police at that moment out of fear. Subsequently, when his brother-in-law received the video via WhatsApp, he reached out to Hindu organizations for assistance. The Hindu guy then communicated the incident to his brother-in-law and representatives of the Hindu outfits.

On the evening of 2nd November, Hindu activists demonstrated at the police station and lodged a report against the offenders. The authorities initiated a case and commenced an inquiry following the submission.