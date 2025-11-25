A jihadi reportedly stabbed three people in a street attack in the Puente de Vallecas neighbourhood of Spain’s capital Madrid. The accused was identified as a Spaniard of Moroccan descent. Police sought to restrain him, but he tried to assault them while reciting passages from the Quran and also shouted “Allahu Akbar” at them. He was shot by the authorities after their Taser weapons were unable to stop him.

The incident happened on the afternoon of 22nd November. Police received reports that a man “with Arab features” had stabbed three persons, on Martin Alvarez Street around 2:00 pm. According to the police, they had to open fire when their Tasers failed to stop the teen. He was brought to the Gregorio Maranon Hospital and kept under security there.

An elderly woman, a man, and a 40-year-old man with a two-inch stab wound to his chest were identified as the victims. All three received treatment but their wounds were not considered life-threatening.

The perpetrator ran away and locked himself inside an apartment after the street attack. Later, his brother reported to the police that he was acting aggressively and had shut himself inside with a big knife.

Officers assessed the situation as a potential “Islamist terrorist incident” based on the circumstances and sent out a specialised intervention squad. Police tasered the guy twice when they forced entry at 4:30 pm, but he charged at them with the weapon while reciting passages from the Quran. Officers opened fire after the stun guns failed, striking him four times, including in the kidney and lung.

The matter is now under inquiry. Notably, the incident happened a few days after a vehicle on a vacation island in France crashed into ten people while the driver yelled “Allahu Akbar.” The car with petrol canisters in its boot was driven into the crowd in a “deliberate” attack.