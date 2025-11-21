Maharashtra: Assaulted for not speaking Marathi, 19-year-old student dies by suicide 

In Maharashtra’s Kalyan, a 19-year-old student has died by suicide after an alleged assault over language. As per reports, 19-year-old Arnav Jitendra Khaire was assaulted by some people in a local train for speaking Hindi.

The Kolsewadi police have registered a case of accidental death and started investigating the incident after Arnav’s family stated that mental stress from the assault incident might have pushed him to committ suicide.

Arnav, a first-year-student at the Kelkar college in Mulund, had boarded the Ambernath-Kalyan local train on November 18, where an arguement had broken between him and some fellow passengers.

Arnav’s family has stated that 4-5 men in the local train had assaulted Arnav for ‘not speaking Marathi’. Frightened after the assault and threats, Arnav had deboarded the train at Thane and returned to Mulund by another train. He had spoken to his family about the assault and his mental stress. In the evening, Arnav’s father found his room locked from inside. When he broke the door with the help of neighbours, they found Arnav hanging by a dupatta.

Police are trying to find the CCTV footage of the incident.