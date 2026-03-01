A devastating blast at an explosives manufacturing unit in Raulgaon, Katol near Nagpur in Maharashtra has claimed the lives of at least 17 people and left 18 others critically injured, according to police reports. The incident, which occurred early on Sunday morning at the unit of SBL Energy Limited, has prompted an immediate response from authorities, including rescue operations involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The explosion took place at approximately 7:00 am in the detonator packing section of the factory, a facility specialising in mining and industrial explosives.

Eyewitnesses described a massive fireball and thick smoke engulfing the site, with debris scattered across the surrounding area.

Rescue teams arrived after getting information about the incident, and rushed the injured to nearby hospitals in Nagpur for urgent treatment. Officials have cordoned off the vicinity as operations continue to ensure no further casualties. The district collector and superintendent of police were among the first to reach the site to oversee relief efforts.

This marks the second major explosion at the SBL Energy facility within a year, despite the company’s implementation of AI-driven safety monitoring systems in September 2025. A previous blast in February 2025 resulted in 10 fatalities.

SBL Energy Limited was formerly known as Special Blasts Limited, and it is a major industrial explosives manufacturing company. The firm produces explosives, detonators and related materials used primarily in mining operations and infrastructure projects.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the incident as “extremely tragic and unfortunate” in an official statement.

नागपूर जिल्ह्यातील राऊळगाव येथे स्फोटकांच्या एका फॅक्टरीत झालेल्या स्फोटाची घटना अतिशय दुर्दैवी आणि दुःखद आहे.

मी स्थानिक प्रशासनाशी सातत्याने संपर्कात आहे. जिल्हाधिकारी, पोलिस अधीक्षक हे तातडीने घटनास्थळी पोहोचले आहेत. एनडीआरएफ, एसडीआरएफचे पथक सुद्धा घटनास्थळी आहे. ‘पेसो’ आणि… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 1, 2026

He confirmed that a thorough investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the blast, emphasising that he remains in constant contact with local administration.

Fadnavis also announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for the families of each deceased victim.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences, announcing an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.