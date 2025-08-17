The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday announced that Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan will be its candidate for the upcoming Vice-Presidential election. The election is scheduled to be held on September 9.

The announcement was made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda during a press conference following the party’s Parliamentary Board meeting held in the national capital.

“At the parliamentary board meeting, we all unanimously decided on the VP candidate, Mr CP Radhakrishna. We discussed the VP candidate with all our alliance party (NDA) earlier as well. We will discuss our opposition party as well to smooth the VP election,” Nadda said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan will be the NDA's candidate for the Vice Presidential election, says BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/VzSJVjoF6p — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the Governor of Maharashtra. A veteran BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan was elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore twice and previously served as the Tamil Nadu BJP State President.

The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.