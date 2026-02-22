A 17-year-old girl has been missing for the last 15 days from Sinnar in the Nashik district of Maharashtra. The family said the girl was groomed and trapped by a Muslim man named Arif Pathan, who had been living on rent nearby for the last two years.

According to the mother, her daughter suddenly went missing and has not returned home since. She believes Arif Pathan is responsible and has accused him of abducting the minor. The mother says she immediately went to the Sinnar police station for help, but instead of registering a proper FIR, the police have filed a missing person report. She claims the officers asked her to wait and did not take urgent action.

The mother said, “Now I have lost my home. What will I do if my daughter is missing tomorrow? I don’t have anyone to help me. I don’t have a husband.” Her emotional appeal has drawn attention in the area, as she says she is fighting this battle alone.

As the case gained attention, the mother met MLA Sangram Jagtap and shared her concerns. After hearing her, the MLA described the matter as a case of “love jihad,” claiming that vulnerable Hindu families are being targeted. He demanded that a case be registered under the POCSO Act and called for an urgent and proper investigation into the matter.

The incident has sparked debate in Nashik. Locals are asking whether this was a kidnapping or if there is another side to the story. Meanwhile, the search for the 17-year-old girl is still going on, and her family continues to wait for answers.