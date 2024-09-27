Maharashtra: Porn actress Riya Barde found to be Bangladeshi Muslim, arrested for illegally staying in India using forged documents

Maharashtra police have arrested a porn actress named Riya Barde for illegally staying in India. The porn actress, known in India under different names such as Arohi Barde, and Banna Sheikh, has been found to be a Bangladeshi national, illegally staying in India using forged documents.

As per reports, Riya Barde has been arrested in Ulhasnagar. Her family members, namely her mother Ruby Sheikh, father Arvind Barde, brother Ravindra alias Riyaz Sheikh, sister Ritu alias Moni Sheikh have also been booked. Riya was reportedly associated with many production houses that make porn movies.

Police have informed that Riya’s mother Ruby Sheikh was from Bangladesh. She came illegally to India along with her children and married Arvind Barde. She claimed to be Anjali from West Bengal and eventually got fake documents made for herself and her children using Arvind Barde’s identity.

Riya was arrested earlier too in a case related to prostitution.