Maharashtra: Waqf Board seizes 40 acres of Kanifnath Temple in Ahmednagar, claims it belongs to Dargah

In Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar, a controversy erupted after the Waqf Board appropriated 40 acres of land around the Kanifnath Temple, claiming that it belonged to Dargah. The dispute reportedly dates back to 2005, when the land was reportedly registered under the Waqf Act, leading to ongoing legal battles.

According to Republic Media Network, the Waqf has placed a sign asserting its ownership, which led to a confrontation from temple trustees who referred to historical records to support their claim to the land.

Shrihari Ambekar, a trustee of the Kanifnath Temple, stated, “The land was entrusted to Biban, the wife of Shankar Bhai, as a caretaker. Our trust possesses documents from the pre-British era that support our ownership, which the District Court of Rahuri has recognised.”

Ambekar added that in 2005, some local Muslim residents allegedly bypassed proper procedures in the registration process, violating core Waqf Act regulations that require due process and notification to existing stakeholders. He highlighted that the temple trustees were not informed of the registration, leading to increased tensions.

The development comes a day after the Waqf Board swallowed 1,200 acres of farmland in Karnataka’s Vijayapura village. On Thursday, 24th October, the farmers in Vijayapura district of Karnataka filed a petition to the district in-charge Minister MB Patil after receiving notices indicating that their lands belonged to the Waqf board.

As per the reports, Minister for Housing, Waqf, and Minority Welfare Department Jameer Ahmed Khan met with Waqf officers earlier this month to discuss ‘encroachments’ on Waqf lands. Following these discussions, officials made efforts to remove ‘illegal encroachments’, resulting in the issue of controversial notices.