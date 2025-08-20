On 20th August, a man identified as 41-year-old Rajesh Sakriya from Rajkot, Gujarat attacked the Chief Minister of Delhi at her residence during a ‘Jansunwai’ hearing. According to the accused’s mother Bhanu, her son is a dog lover and was upset with the Supreme Court’s recent order on relocating stray dogs to shelters. Speaking to the media, she said, “My son loves dogs. He was angry after the order and left for Delhi soon after.”

According to eyewitnesses, he approached the Chief Minister with documents, began shouting during the exchange and then lunged at her before being overpowered by security personnel. Some eyewitnesses claimed the accused appeared drunk, however this remains unverified.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called the incident a political conspiracy, Aam Aadmi Party leaders including Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi have condemned the attack.

Notably, Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials were attacked by self-styled dog lovers while conducting a dog-picking drive in Rohini on 18th August. One of the accused in the matter has been arrested following an FIR lodged on the complaint of an MCD veterinary doctor.

The accused is under police custody and further investigation is underway.