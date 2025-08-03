Mani Shankar Iyer whitewashes Pakistani role in Pahalgam attack, wherein Islamic terrorists killed 24 Hindus

On Saturday (2nd July), Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar stirred the hornet’s nest after he lent credence to the Pakistani narrative on the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

For the unversed, 26 innocent people, primarily Hindus, were gunned down by Pakistan-based Islamic terrorists on Indian soil on 22nd April this year.

“None of the 33 countries that Shashi Tharoor and his team visited held Pakistan responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack. The United Nations and the United States also did not hold Pakistan responsible,” Aiyar claimed.

The Congress leader suggested that the involvement of Pakistan in the Pahalgam terror attack was somehow a ‘hypothesis’ of the Indian government.

He claimed, “We are the only ones saying that Pakistan is behind it, but no one is willing to believe us.”

Mani Shankar Aiyar brazened out, “We haven’t been able to present any evidence that convinces people about which Pakistani agency carried out this act.”