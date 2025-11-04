In Manipur’s Churachandpur district, four Kuki terrorists were killed during a counter-insurgency operation. According to reports, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles launched a joint operation, codenamed “Operation Khanpi”, early on Tuesday (November 4, 2025) based on specific intelligence inputs in Khanpi village, located about 80 km west of the district headquarters.

The operation began around 5:30 a.m., when armed cadres of the banned United Kuki National Army (UKNA) opened fire on the security forces. In retaliation, the forces returned fire, leading to a fierce encounter in which four UKNA terrorists were neutralized, while the rest managed to flee towards the nearby forested areas.

According to defence sources, the UKNA is a non-Suspension of Operations (non-SOO) outfit that has been involved in a series of violent incidents in recent weeks, including the murder of a village chief, threats to civilians, and attempts to disturb peace in the region. Officials said the action was aimed at curbing the group’s growing activities and preventing attacks on local communities.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said, “During an intelligence-based operation on the morning of November 4, 2025, insurgents opened unprovoked fire on an Army convoy. In retaliatory action, four armed cadres were neutralized.” A cordon and search operation is continuing in the village and surrounding areas to ensure no terrorist escapes.

It is worth noting that while several Kuki-Zo militant groups are signatories to the Suspension of Operations (SOO) agreement with the Central and State governments, the UKNA is not a part of the pact, making its activities a matter of concern. The operation marks a significant step toward restoring peace and stability in the conflict-hit region of Manipur.