On Friday (10th October), the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the year 2025 to Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado.

The development was confirmed in a tweet by the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Nobel Prize.

In its tweet, it said, “BREAKING NEWS The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2025 #NobelPeacePrize to Maria Corina Machado for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2025 #NobelPeacePrize to Maria Corina Machado for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.

The development, however, has shattered the aspirations of US President Donald Trump, who has been going around claiming to broker ‘peace’ between warring nations in the hopes of securing the ‘Nobel Peace Prize.’