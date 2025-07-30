Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Massive earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula triggers Tsunami alerts in Japan, Hawaii, Alaska and beyond

On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, an 8.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in the sea off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, centered 119 km southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 19.3 km, making it one of the strongest quakes since 2011.

The strong quake triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific. In Russia, waves up to 4 meters have hit Severo-Kurilsk in Russia, causing severe flooding, though no reports of lives lost have surfaced yet. Some structural damages to buildings have been reported. 

Japan issued tsunami alerts for its Pacific coast, expecting waves up to 304 meters, with initial surging waves recorded in Hokkaido. Fishing boats and ships anchored around Japan’s east coast soon went into deeper sea, to avoid the Tsunami.

Fukushima’s nuclear plant has been evacuated as a precaution, with no reported damage. Hawaii in the Pacific Ocean has also ordered rapid evacuation from all coastal areas. Tsunami alert has been extended to Alaska, California, and other Pacific regions, urging residents to avoid coastlines. 

The earthquake’s epicentre falls in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a massive seismologically active zone under the ocean that spans multiple continents.

