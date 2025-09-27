Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came down heavily on those trying to disrupt law and order in Uttar Pradesh, taking direct aim at the recent Bareilly incident.

Earlier in the day, speaking at the ‘Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision @ 2047’ program in Lucknow, CM Yogi thundered, “In Bareilly, one Maulana forgot who is in power. He threatened to enforce a blockade. We made it clear, neither blockade nor curfew will happen. We will teach such a lesson that even his future generations will forget the idea of rioting.”

Since 2017, the CM said, his government has dealt with rioters “one by one, in the language they understand,” ushering in a new era of peace and security that has powered UP’s growth story.

Yogi’s remarks were in reference to Maulana Tauqeer Raza, chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC). And hours later, he was arrested in connection with ‘I Love Muhammad’ violence row.

According to officials, nearly 40 people have been arrested so far, while FIRs have been lodged against around 2,000 unidentified persons. The violence erupted after Maulana Raza announced a protest following Friday prayers, despite police denying permission. The mob pelted stones at security personnel, forcing police to resort to lathicharge to disperse them. Videos circulating on social media show rioters vandalizing cars and bikes, while several fled the scene leaving behind piles of slippers and shoes. Many minors were also spotted in the mob.

Authorities had placed Raza under house arrest last night. He was detained in the early morning and was presented at a court at 6 AM after getting his medical tests done. The court has sent him to jail. The Maulana was subsequently shifted to Sitapur Jail due to security concerns.

Notably, clashes broke out between local Muslims and police outside a mosque after Friday prayers in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district. On the call of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, a Muslim crowd had gathered in the city in support of ‘I Love Mohammad’. They wanted to go to Islamia Maidan, and when police tried to stop them, the extremists pelted the police with stones while chanting “Allahu Akbar” slogans.

The rioters vandalized shops and vehicles near Khalil School intersection. Hundreds of people took to the streets in various areas of the city, carrying posters and banners reading “I Love Muhammad.”