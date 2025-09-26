Friday, September 26, 2025
‘I Love Muhammad’ row: Muslim supporters of Maulana Touqeer Raza Khana pelt stones amidst chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’, Bareilly Police conduct lathi-charge

The Muslim mob had gathered to submit a memorandum when the crowd suddenly turned violent.

OpIndia Staff

Amidst the ongoing ‘I Love Muhammad’ campaign, major unrest erupted after Jummah prayers on 26th September, in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district. A Muslim mob comprising supporters of Islamist leader and president of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), Maulana Touqeer Raza Khan, wanted to go to Islamia Maidan, and when police tried to stop them, the extremists pelted the police with stones.

The Muslim rioters are also reported to have done stone pelting on the police while chanting “Allahu Akbar” slogans.

According to reports, the police then resorted to lathi-charge to control the situation and chased and beat the Muslim rioters. Hundreds of people took to the streets in various areas of the city, carrying posters and banners reading “I Love Muhammad.”

The Muslim mob had gathered to submit a memorandum when the crowd suddenly turned violent. The administration has deployed 12 companies of the RAF and the RRF have been deployed in the area.  The IG, SP, and DM have conducted flag marches in sensitive areas to take stock of the situation.

There was also unrest in the Baradari and Premnagar areas. Police closed markets in the city. Currently, police have detained Maulana Tauqeer Raza. The Islamist leader is also accused of instigating riots in Bareilly in 2010. The case is currently in court.

Notably, a  significant controversy has emerged following the alleged removal of an “I Love Muhammad” banner in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. The members of the Muslim community have launched agitations in multiple regions across the country, from Bihar to Hyderabad. The incidents have even led to violence in Godhra, where extremists have vandalised a police station. As OpIndia reported earlier, this matter is not limited to the “I Love Muhammad” poster, which represents only a fraction of the issue. The core matter is related to the destruction of Hindu religious posters at the hands of the Muslims.

