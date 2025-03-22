Meerut murder case: Lover asked Muskaan Rastogi to stab Saurabh in heart thrice

The murder case of Saurabh Rajput in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has shocked the entire nation. Merchant Navy officer Saurabh was stabbed and his body was carved into pieces and then put in a drum and cement was put all over it. The murder was committed by Muskaan Rastogi, Saurabh’s wife, and her lover Sahil Shukla.

Now it has come to light that Shukla had asked Muskan to stab Saurabh in heart thrice to ensure his death.

Reports say that as a hesitant Muskaan Rastogi sat on the chest of her unconscious husband Saurabh Rajput (who was drugged by her), her lover Sahil Shukla handed her a knife and demonstrated its use, instructing her to stab him in the heart three times with a promise of a new life afterwards.

He apparently even held her hand as she stabbed her husband.

The autopsy report confirmed that Saurabh was stabbed through the heart thrice.

Notably, after committing the murder, Muskan and Sahil Shukla went for a holiday to the hills.