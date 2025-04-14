OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Monday, April 14, 2025

Belgium: Police arrest fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi after India seeks extradition in PNB loan fraud case

On Saturday (12th April), the law enforcement authorities in Belgium arrested fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, following an extradition request from the Indian government.

It was previously reported that Choksi was living with his wife Preeti in Belgium and had even obtained a ‘residency card.’

He is wanted in a ₹13,500-crore fraud loan case involving the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Choksi had earlier stayed in Antigua and Barbuda.

