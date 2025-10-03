A disturbing incident of gangrape and murder of a 15-year-old mentally challenged girl has come to light in the Kunda police station area of Kashipur in Uttarakhand. A case has been filed by the police, and five persons, including 2 women, were arrested on 1st October. The police are looking for a sixth accused. The arrested accused have been identified as Imran, Islam, Asgar alias Nanhe, Meenakshi and Sheela.

As per reports, the victim’s family, including her mother and three siblings, is originally from the Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh. They moved to the Kunda police station area in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, after Imran lured them with employment opportunities. The family has been living in a rented accommodation.

On 10th September, their 15-year-old mentally challenged daughter went missing. Her family searched for her but could not find her. Her mother then requested Imran to help her file a complaint with the police about the disappearance of her daughter. But, he threatened her, saying that since the family had been living there without verification, they could face action. Scared by Imran’s threats, the victim’s mother kept searching for her without informing the police.

On 29th September, the mother accidentally met a police officer while looking for her daughter. Noticing that she was worried and upset, the police officer asked her about the reason. She told him about her missing daughter, after which he took her to the Kunda police station. A missing report was filed by the police on the same day based on her statement.

The accused sent the victim from one place to another and repeatedly raped her

The police rounded up Imran and questioned him about the disappearance of the victim. Imran confessed that he and his girlfriend, Meenakshi, sent the victim to Islam, who took her to Asgar. For three days, the victim was with Asgar, who raped her. When the victim’s condition deteriorated, Asgar sent her to Sheela’s place. Sheela handed over the victim to Nadeem, who also raped her. Therafter, Sheela asked Imran to take the victim back. Imran, accompanied by Islam, took the victim with him. They killed her after raping her and threw her body in a field.

SSP Manikant Mishra said that the family from Sherkot, Bijnor district, came to Kashipur in search of work after being lured by an agent. The agent also arranged for the family’s stay.

Victim’s body was found and cremated by police

On 22nd September, the police found the dead body of a minor girl in the Kanth police station area, in the Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh. Since no one turned up to claim the body, the police cremated it. The victim was reportedly killed on 19th September. After the filing of the missing report of the victim, the Kunda police contacted the Moradabad police and came to know about the dead body. The police showed the victim’s mother the photos of the dead body, after which she verified her identity.

Human trafficking in the name of employment

The incident has highlighted a suspected human trafficking racket in Uttarakhand, wherein women are lured with employment offers. The racket reportedly operates in various spa centres and cafes in Kashipur, Uttarakhand. In the past few weeks, the Uttarakhand police have come across various such cases, in which young women are brought to the state by offering them employment and then forced to engage into immoral activities in different cafes and spa centres.

About two weeks ago, a raid was conducted by the police and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit at a spa centre in a mall in Kashipur, after which the police came to know that girls from poor families of Bijnor and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh are forcibly pushed into these activities. On September 17, 2025, five girls were rescued in an anti-human trafficking operation in Kashipur. In April this year, action was taken against a hotel located on Bajpur Road, and five girls were freed. In June 2024, three girls were freed after an operation at a hotel. Similarly, in December 2021, an Assamese girl was freed from a spa centre in the state.