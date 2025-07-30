On 30th July, Russia-backed Nayara Energy informed the Delhi High Court that Microsoft has restored the services and the matter has been resolved. Notably, the company had approached the Delhi High Court and accused Microsoft of abruptly suspending services, leading to disruption in its operations. The company told the court that the staff were unable to access emails or operational data.

The disruption in services came after the European Union sanctioned Nayara Energy, as it is backed by Russian company Rosneft, which owns nearly 49% of the company’s shares. The sanctions and suspension of services by Microsoft had severely impacted Nayara’s 400,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Gujarat, forcing the company to scale back operations due to vessel cancellations and storage constraints.

While Microsoft has restored the services, Reuters quoted unnamed sources suggesting that Nayara had already started the process to move its operations to Rediff.com for internal communications during the blackout. While Rediff enabled employee interactions, it could not retrieve archived data stored on Microsoft’s cloud. Sources suggest that even after restoration, Nayara may continue shifting to Rediff to avoid future disruptions linked to geopolitical risks. Neither Nayara nor Rediff have commented on the matter.