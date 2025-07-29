Tuesday, July 29, 2025
HomeNews ReportsNayara moves Delhi HC after Microsoft abruptly stops services: How US companies have been...
News Reports
Updated:

Nayara moves Delhi HC after Microsoft abruptly stops services: How US companies have been used in NATO’s war against Russia

The company alleges Microsoft cut off access to licensed tools and internal data without prior notice, citing EU sanctions that Nayara says do not apply under Indian or American law.

OpIndia Staff
Nayara Energy sues Microsoft over EU sanctions-related service suspension
Nayara Energy moves Delhi High Court against Microsoft over abrupt suspension of services due to EU sanctions (Image: Reuters/Microsoft/Dall-E)

One of India’s key oil refining and marketing companies with Russian ownership, Nayara Energy, has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against tech giant Microsoft. The company, in its petition, has accused Microsoft of abruptly suspending access to essential digital services, including email, without any prior notice. The company has said that Microsoft’s actions have jeopardised operations across its India network.

Sanctions fallout and operational impact

The development came in the wake of recent European Union sanctions on Nayara for having links with Russian oil giant Rosneft. Although Microsoft is based in the United States, Nayara argues that the company is under no obligation to enforce EU sanctions under US or Indian law.

Following the sanctions, at least two ships reportedly skipped loading refined products from Nayara’s Vadinar refinery, while one tanker carrying Russian Urals crude was diverted. Amid the turmoil, Nayara’s CEO resigned and has since been replaced by Sergey Denisov.

Nayara seeks urgent court relief

The petition seeks an interim injunction and immediate restoration of services. According to Nayara, Microsoft’s move was executed “unilaterally, without prior notice, consultation or recourse”, and under the “guise of compliance”. Notably, the company has emphasised that the suspended services were acquired under “fully paid-up licences”, which made the disruption even more unjustified.

The company stated that Microsoft’s actions have resulted in restriction of access to Nayara’s own data, proprietary tools and products. The disruption has had a direct operational impact since last Tuesday.

Strategic importance in India’s fuel economy

In its petition, the company has underlined its crucial contribution to India’s energy infrastructure. The company accounts for around 8% of India’s refining capacity and runs 7% of the country’s petrol pumps. It is also building around 8% of India’s polypropylene capacity.

Despite the current issues faced by the company, Nayara has reaffirmed its commitment to uninterrupted fuel supply across the country. It has stated that the company will continue to operate with full compliance under Indian regulations.

Earlier this month, the European Union imposed sanctions on Nayara’s Vadinar refinery as part of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which included asset freezes, shipping and insurance curbs, and a reduction in the price cap on Russian crude. The Government of India has categorically refused to recognise unilateral sanctions.

Following the sanctions, the company called EU’s move unjustified and illegal. The company said, “Recently, Nayara Energy has come under international scrutiny, facing political pressures and the imposition of sanctions by the European Union which have no legal basis. We categorically state that this unilateral move by the European Union is founded on baseless assertions, representing an undue extension of authority that ignores both international law and the sovereignty of India. It is to be noted that while many European countries continue to import Russian energy through various sources, they take a high moral ground by chastising and sanctioning an Indian asset for processing Russian crude largely used by its domestic population of 1.4 billion Indians and businesses.”

The Delhi High Court is expected to hear the matter shortly. Microsoft has not issued any official comment on the matter.

Big Tech as a geopolitical weapon in the West’s sanctions playbook

After Russia-Ukraine war broke in 2022, several major Western corporations suspended or froze operations in Russia. They cited compliance with international sanctions and geopolitical considerations. Global financial giants like Visa and Mastercard stopped their operations involving Russian banks which severely impacted cross-border payments. Tech companies including Google restricted access to various services, advertisements and monetisation channels.

Companies like McDonalds also pulled from Russia but their businesses were soon taken over by local brands. These actions formed part of a broader corporate exodus from Russia, with companies reassessing legal, ethical and reputational risks in the wake of the conflict and coordinated sanctions by the West.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNayara energy, Rosneft
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

How western media outlets like NYT and BBC use such carefully curated photographs and videos to peddle pro-Hamas agenda

Shraddha Pandey -
NYT, BBC, The Guardian among others used pictures of emaciated Palestinian boy Muhammad Zakariya Ayyoub al-Matouq, cradled in his mother’s arms, passing the images off as a face of Israel-inflicted starvation in Gaza.
News Reports

Islamic outfit from Bangladesh doing ‘Tabligh’ in Nepal: Building mosques, crowdfunding to convert Hindus and change religious demographics

OpIndia Staff -
"One of the biggest Hindu Rashtras in the world is Nepal. It is thus extremely important to carry out Daʿwah. One of the biggest tenets of our religion is to invite people on the path of Allah, " ASH founder, Muhammed Nasir Uddin, spelt out his nefarious agenda during a conversation with local Muslims.

American national among 2 arrested in Pimpri-Chinchwad for religious conversion: FIR alleges inducements, claims of Christianity’s superiority over Hinduism

Supreme Court hits out at tainted ‘burnt piles of cash at home’ Judge Yashwant Varma over his petition, questions how he can challenge in-house...

1000-years ago, present-day Myanmar was a majestic Buddhist kingdom inspired by India’s culture, language and Ramayana: Read about the Bagan Empire

Muslim mob vandalises 15 Hindu homes in Bangladesh, forces exodus of 50 Hindu families under the pretext of ‘blasphemy’: Here is what we...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

How western media outlets like NYT and BBC use such carefully curated photographs and videos to peddle pro-Hamas agenda

Shraddha Pandey -

Islamic outfit from Bangladesh doing ‘Tabligh’ in Nepal: Building mosques, crowdfunding to convert Hindus and change religious demographics

OpIndia Staff -

‘You are a comedy piece’: Madras High Court judge rebukes advocate for levelling allegations of caste bias against the judiciary

OpIndia Staff -

American national among 2 arrested in Pimpri-Chinchwad for religious conversion: FIR alleges inducements, claims of Christianity’s superiority over Hinduism

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court hits out at tainted ‘burnt piles of cash at home’ Judge Yashwant Varma over his petition, questions how he can challenge in-house...

OpIndia Staff -

1000-years ago, present-day Myanmar was a majestic Buddhist kingdom inspired by India’s culture, language and Ramayana: Read about the Bagan Empire

Rukma Rathore -

Muslim mob vandalises 15 Hindu homes in Bangladesh, forces exodus of 50 Hindu families under the pretext of ‘blasphemy’: Here is what we...

OpIndia Staff -

Opposition tries to disrupt Parliament during discussion on Operation Sindoor, after spending months trying to peddle lies and misinformation about it

OpIndia Staff -

PM Narendra Modi’s UK and Maldives visit marks a new era of diplomatic breakthrough: CETA deal, strategic cooperation, and economic aid drive India’s global...

श्रवण शुक्ल -

Uttar Pradesh: Monkey pulls down live wire at Awsaneshwar temple, 2 dead and 19 injured after electric shock results in stampede

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com