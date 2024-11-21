Posters of ‘missing’ Khap gold medalist Vinesh Phogat surface after she skips winter session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha

On Wednesday (20th November), posters of newly elected Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat surfaced in Julana town in the Jind district of Haryana after she was found ‘missing in action’ during the entirety of the winter session of Vidhan Sabha.

“The whole Assembly session is over but MLA madam remained missing throughout. If she is seen by anyone, then, please report to the residents of Julana”, the poster read.

It remains unknown as to which political rival put up these posters. According to reports, Phogat skipped the winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha to campaign for the Congress party.

In August this year, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the final round of the women’s 50kg wrestling event at the Paris 2024 Olympics for being overweight.

She later received a consolation ‘gold medal’ from Khap Panchayat following her return to India.

Vinesh Phogat contested on a Congress ticket became a MLA from the Julana Vidhan Sabha constituency in October this year.