Modi govt bans Pakistani YouTube channels in India after Pahalgam terror attack

On Monday (28th April), the Modi government banned Pakistan-based YouTube channels from being viewed in India in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

A message from YouTube read while trying to access Pakistani channels –

“This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order. For more details about government removal requests, please visit the Google Transparency Report (transparencyreport.google.com).“

Screengrab of the message by YouTube

With this one decision, the access to Pakistani channels such as those belonging to Shoaib Akhtar, Arzoo Kazmi, and Syed Muzammil Shah has been restricted for Indian YouTube users.