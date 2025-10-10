Friday, October 10, 2025

Massive diplomatic victory for the Modi govt as Saudi Arabia hands over wanted fugitive to India

In a major development on Thursday (9th October), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought back wanted fugitive Manakandathil Thekkethi alias Sheela Allyani to India from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The mission was made possible with the active collaboration of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, CBI and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Manakandathil Thekkethi is wanted in a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy. It must be mentioned that the CBI got the red notice published against her through INTERPOL on 5th October 2023.

In a press release, the central agency informed, “A team of CBI officials visited the Saudi Arabia and brought back the subject to India on 09.10.2025.”

“Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all the Law Enforcement Agencies globally for tracking of the wanted fugitives. CBI as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels,” it emphasised.

The Modi government has secured the return of over 130 wanted criminals to India from abroad through active coordination with INTERPOL.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com