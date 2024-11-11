‘Modi ji is country’s PM, not BJP’s PM, why is he not campaigning for MVA?’ Uddhav Thackeray goes on a bizarre rant at a rally in Maharashtra

Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday went on a bizarre rant against Prime Minister Modi during a political rally in the Wani district. Thackeray contended that the Prime Minister is the country’s leader and not the BJP’s leader alone and he should have come for political campaigning for the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the alliance that is fighting BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance for the upcoming Maharashtra polls.

“Modi ji is the Prime Minister of India, not the PM of BJP. If he has taken the oath of treating all citizens equally, why is he not here campaigning for the Maha Vikas Aghadi? Are we not Indians?” Thackeray said.

– Logic committed suicide after listening to Uddhav Thackeray.pic.twitter.com/El5AqVO4Ag — पाकीट तज्ञ (@paakittadnya) November 11, 2024

Thackeray’s confounding attack against the Prime Minister has raised eyebrows across the political spectrum and has led many to infer that the MVA is indeed lagging in poll campaigning as one of its senior leaders attempted to gaslight the public by training guns on PM Modi.

The 288 legislative assembly seats in Maharashtra will go to the polls in a single phase on November 20th while the counting of votes will take place on November 23rd.