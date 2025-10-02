Morocco has been witnessing massive anti-government demonstrations since Saturday (27th September). This is the largest wave of unrest in the North African country since the Arab Spring in 2011.

The current protests are being carried out by Gen Z youths over the poor quality of public services and heavy spending of taxpayers’ money for the 2030 Football World Cup.

On Wednesday (1st October), clashes broke out between protesters and security forces in Lqliaa town, resulting in the deaths of 2 people. Several others were left wounded as the security forces opened fire at the protestors.

According to reports, the security forces have so far detained more than 1000 Gen Z protestors. Unlike the Arab Spring, which was against the monarchy, the public’s anger in Morocco is now directed at the elected government.

Morocco's most serious wave of unrest since the Arab Spring turned deadly overnight, escalating youth-led protests over poor public services and heavy spending for the 2030 football World Cup

While the unrest is yet to reach the level of Nepal and Madagascar, the youth-led demonstrations are intensifying with each passing day.

The Gen Z protestors are demanding an end to corruption and improvement of essential services in the North African country.

Slogans such as “Health care first, we don’t want the World Cup” are now reverberating in the capital city of Rabat.

Morocco is currently spending billions of dollars in building stadiums and infrastructure for the 2030 World Cup.

Several young people shot and killed in Morocco as the Gen Z protests have now spread from Nepal, Kenya and Madagascar to the North African country.



This is the 4th consecutive day of riots in several Moroccan cities 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/cSc6zAN2Tb — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 2, 2025

The Gen Z protestors have dubbed the investment as ‘lavish’ amid growing unemployment and poor state of education and healthcare.

In a statement, the demonstrators claimed, “The right to health, education and a dignified life is not an empty slogan but a serious demand.”

The Gen Z protestors have been coordinating their movement using platforms such as Discord and TikTok.

In the meantime, the Moroccon government had warned protestors that they would be treated ‘rigorously and firmly.’



