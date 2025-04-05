A homeopathy doctor in Jabalpur has been arrested after being accused of coercing a minor girl into religious conversion under the guise of medical treatment. The doctor, identified as Khalid Khan, entrapped a minor Hindu girl, brainwashing her into embracing Islam and observing Roza, the Persian term for fasting according to Islam.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged by the girl’s family, prompting police to register a case on Thursday under multiple sections of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma, the accused, identified as Khalid Khan, was operating a clinic in the Tilwara Ghat area. The minor had been visiting him for treatment. However, the complaint alleges that Khan used the opportunity to manipulate the girl psychologically, pushing her toward keeping rozas and, eventually, religious conversion.

The situation escalated when the doctor reportedly took the girl’s phone number and began contacting her frequently, trying to sway her religious beliefs and convert her to Islam. He is also accused of offering a slew of inducements to convince her to convert.

Once the girl’s family discovered the disturbing developments, they immediately alerted the authorities.

Under the MP Freedom of Religion Act, anyone found guilty of forced or induced conversion can face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh. The law also includes stringent penalties for mass conversions.

Police are continuing their investigation into the matter.