MP: Muslim woman framed Hindu man in false rape case, forced Shubham to convert to Islam and become ‘Aman Khan’

In Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, a case of alleged love jihad has triggered outrage. Shubham Goswami, a resident of Barkhedi, has accused a Muslim woman and her family of forcibly converting him to Islam and pressuring him into marriage. The Hindu man has alleged that the Muslim woman forced him to convert to Islam and change his name in Jahangirabad.

Reports say that the Muslim woman’s family, through religious inducements and threats, changed her name to “Aman Khan.” The Hindu victim stated that in 2022, the same Muslim woman accused him of rape, leading to his imprisonment. After returning from prison, he was pressured to convert to Islam. Now, the Hindu victim is receiving death threats over his decision to do “gharwapsi” (reverting to Hinduism).

The Hindu man has said that he is planning to revert to Hinduism. However, police say the two know each other and this case may be related to an old dispute. According to station in-charge Chaturbhuj Rathore, the youth was summoned for a statement, but his mobile phone was found switched off. Police have registered a complaint and begun investigating the matter.