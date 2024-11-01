Mumbai police arrest jobless Azad Mohammad for sending threat message demanding 2 crore ransom from Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddiqui

On Wednesday, 30 October, the police in Worli, Mumbai arrested a 56-year-old Bandra resident named Azad Mohammad Mustafa for sending threatening messages to actor Salman Khan and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddiqui. As per reports, Mustafa, currently unemployed, saw the news of Salman Khan and Siddique getting threat messages and decided to send one himself.

Mustafa was arrested from the Blue Flame apartment in SV Road. The message was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police helpline number. The message said that unless he is paid Rs 2 crores, Salman Khan and Banda East MLA Zeeshan Siddique will be killed. Mustafa was arrested within a day. He used to work in Saudi Arabia earlier but is currently jobless.

An FIR under Section 353(2) (statement conducing to public mischief) and 308(4) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has been registered against Azad Mustafa at the Worli police station.

On Tuesday, October 29, a 20-year-old tattoo artist from Noida named Mohammad Tayyab was arrested by the Mumbai police for sending threatening messages to Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddiqui. Zeeshan Siddiqui’s father and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui was shot dead on October 12.