Mumbai: Ranju Devi, along with her lover Shahrukh and accomplice Moinuddin, murders her husband Chandrashekhar

After the recent cases of Muskan in Meerut, and Gopali Devi in Rajasthan, another case of the murder of her husband by a woman has come to light from Mumbai. Ranju Devi, along with her Muslim lover Shahrukh and his friend Moinuddin, killed her husband. Ranju Devi’s husband’s name was Chandrashekhar.

Ranju Devi herself informed the police about her husband’s death. She had told the authorities that her husband had gone out at night and came back to sleep. Ranju Devi, said that when she woke up in the morning, her husband was lying lifeless on the bed. However, the police found marks of strangling the deceased Chandrashekhar.

After this, the police got suspicious. When they started the investigation, Shahrukh’s number was found on Ranju’s mobile. The police then apprehended Shahrukh and Moinuddin. Ranju’s lover even confessed to killing. He said that Ranju wanted to get rid of Chandrashekhar as soon as possible, so they murdered him.

The police have arrested Ranju and Shahrukh. The search for another accused Moinuddin, is still going on.