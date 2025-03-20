Sunday, June 22, 2025
Updated:

Rajasthan: 42-year-old woman kills husband, packs his body in plastic sack and goes with boyfriend on a bike to dispose it, both arrested

OpIndia Staff
Gopali Devi and her lover Deen Dayal

After the horrifying Meerut murder case in which a wife murdered her husband and chopped his body into pieces with the help of her boyfriend, a similar case has come to light in Jaipur, Rajasthan. A 42-year-old woman named Gopali Devi allegedly murdered her husband with the help of her 30-year-old lover Deendayal Kushwaha and set his body on fire to eliminate the evidence.

The victim was suspicious that his wife was having an affair but she lied to him saying that she went to work in a factory while, in fact, she used to work at Kushwaha’s clothing shop.

As per reports, Gopali Devi’s husband Dhanna Lal Saini, a vegetable vendor, suspected that she was involved with some other man. To confirm his suspicion he went to Deendayal Kushwaha’s clothing shop on 15th March where he found his wife with Kushwaha. On being caught, Gopali and Deendayal took Dhanna Lal to the top floor of the shop and hit him with an iron rod on his head. When Dhanna Lal fainted, they strangled him with a rope. Thereafter, the two accused packed Dhanna Lal’s body in a plastic sack and carried it on a bike to a forest near Bhairuji temple on Ring Road where they set the body on fire.

A CCTV footage said to be of Gopali Devi and Deendayal has emerged in which the two can be seen riding a bike carrying a heavy plastic sack.

An investigation was initiated by the police after Dhanna Lal’s half-burnt body was found in the forest on 16th March. As a result, Police arrested Gopali Devi, a resident of Sanganer and Deendayal Kushwaha, a resident of Sawai Madhopur but currently living in Muhana on Wednesday (18th March) for allegedly killing her husband Dhanna Lal Saini.

DCP (South) Digant Anand said that both the accused had taken the body of Saini after killing him to a forest in the Muhana police station area and set it ablaze. “Gopali and her lover, Kushwaha conspired to murder him. They were planning to flee but were arrested before they could do so. During the investigation, Gopali admitted that she was in a relationship with Kushwaha for several years and used to deceive her husband,” DCP Anand said.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

