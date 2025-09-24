In a disturbing incident, a group of Muslim men recently attacked and shaved the heads of an interfaith couple, comprising a Hindu man and a Muslim woman, in Indiranagar layout in Kanakapura, Karnataka. The Muslims were opposed to the couple’s relationship.

The Hindu man named Mahesh, a resident of Indiranagar, Kanakapura, and the Muslim woman named Asin Taj were in a relationship and had been living together. Mahesh is a widower, and Asin, the mother of one, separated from her husband about six months ago. On the day of the incident, a mob of Muslims, including the woman’s relatives, caught the couple, assaulted and publicly humiliated them and partially shaved their heads.

On receiving information about the incident, a team of police, including District Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gowda and ASP Ramachandra, rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. The police arrested five of the seven accused in a case filed under the relevant provisions of the BNS. The five accused have been identified as Sheikh Kabir (24), Syed Nawaz (38), Nawaz Khan (20), Suhail Sharif (28) of Khalak Nagar, and Shamim (40) of Nawajibore. They have been remanded to judicial custody. The victims were sent to hospital for treatment and the woman has been sent to a rehabilitation centre for counselling.

Police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The incident was condemned by the Hindu organisation, Sri Ram Sena. Nagarjuna Gowda of Sri Rama Sena said that several such incidents have taken place in the area and that culprits should be brought to book to maintain communal harmony.