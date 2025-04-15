Muslim rioters told Hindu women of Murshidabad that if they agree to get raped, their husbands and children would be spared

Amid the atrocities perpetrated by Muslims in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, a Hindu woman has narrated how she was given a choice between being raped and protecting the lives of her children and husband.

“Get raped by us (Muslims), we will spare your husbands and children,” the victim recounted the threats issued to Hindu women in Murshidabad.

She added, “This is our situation. What else do I tell you? How can we return home under such circumstances? And where else will we go?”

The same allegations were made by another Hindu woman, who narrated, “They (Muslims) told us to give our izzat (dignity) and protect the lives of our husband and children”