Muslims attack BSF personnel in Murshidabad, pelt stones and destroy vehicles

On Saturday (12th April), Muslim mobs carried out attacks on the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel who were deployed to maintain law and order in Shamserganj in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

The extremists, protesting against the Waqf Amendment Act, also pelted stones at the BSF and destroyed their vehicles. The development was confirmed by Republic Bangla in a report.

In the meantime, the Calcutta High Court has directed the deployment of central forces in the Murshidabad district to restore peace following escalating violent protests against the Waqf Act.

Muslim mobs unleashed mayhem in Suti and Samserganj areas in Murshidabad on 11th April and 12th April.

They disrupted train services and caused public inconvenience, vandalised the office of the Block Development Officer (BDO) with stones and sticks and brought life to a standstill in the district.