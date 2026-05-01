‘Could have recited Quran instead’: Muslims bully Kashmiri boy for singing song from Bollywood film ‘Dhurandhar 2’

On Monday (27th April), the video of a Kashmiri boy named Rasik Meer went viral on social media. Meer, who identifies as a vocalist, was heard singing the song ‘Jaiye Sajna’ from the movie ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’.

His soulful rendition of the music track fetched Meer over 3.3 million likes. Although he received praises from most quarters, some Muslims chose to abuse him for singing ‘haram songs.’

The young Kashmiri boy was reprimanded publicly by his fellow co-religionists and told to recite the Quran instead of singing such songs.

“Bhai ye sab chhod de abhi chota e masjid ja Quran padh or apne Deen ko samaj. Ye sab kuch nahin dega (Bro, leave this and go to the mosque and recite the Quran. Understand your deen/ faith. This will give nothing),” commented one Qasim.

Others told him to give up on music and take up Quran recitation.

Other Muslims hated him for ‘singing’ despite being a Muslim. This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light. We have previously seen Muslims abusing actresses Zaira Wasim and Sana Khan, being bullied for their acting careers. Later, both of them denounced acting and turned ultra-Islamic.