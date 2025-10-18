In a significant shift in Nagaland’s political landscape, the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has resolved to merge with the Naga People’s Front (NPF), just days after the NPF officially joined the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) government. The PDA is a coalition led by the NDPP, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and smaller parties and independent MLAs, under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. This marks a consolidation of regional political forces, leading to an opposition-less state assembly and strengthening efforts toward resolving the Nagaland political issue.

The NDPP, founded in 2017, has been the dominant force in Nagaland’s government since the 2018 assembly elections, forming the PDA alliance with the BJP and other partners. The NPF, one of India’s oldest regional parties established in 1963, has a long history in the state, including past leadership by Neiphiu Rio, who was originally affiliated with the NPF before forming the NDPP.

Rio joined the NPF in 1974 as Youth President of Kohima Division and later served as Youth Wing President during the United Democratic Front (UDF) era. The NPF’s Central Executive Council (CEC) had previously appealed to Rio on September 6, 2025, to rejoin the party, viewing him as an “integral part” and a “strong regionalist” whose return would send a “positive message to the general public.” This appeal set the stage for merger discussions, with NPF Legislature Party leader Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu stating on October 10, 2025, during a special prayer program in Kohima, that the proposed merger with the NDPP was “becoming a reality.”

On October 14, 2025, the NPF formally joined the PDA government in Nagaland. The party invoked Clause 10 of Article V of the NPF’s constitution, stating that the party would “officially join the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) government under the leadership of Dr. Neiphiu Rio.” This move came amid ongoing merger talks and was seen as a step toward greater unity.

A subsequent meeting on October 15, 2025, chaired by Chief Minister Rio in Kohima, further solidified the NPF’s integration into the NDPP-BJP-led coalition. As NPF was the lone opposition party in the state, it effectively rendered Nagaland opposition-less, which is not a rare phenomenon in small assemblies of northeastern states.

Apart from NDPP and BJP, all other parties like NPP (5), RPI/A (2), LJP/RV (2), JDU (1) and 4 independent MLAs are already part of the government. NDPP currently has 32 MLAs in the 60-member House, while BJP has 12, and the NPF has 5 MLAs.

Apart from the joining the ruling alliance, NPF also offered NDPP to merge the two parties and work as one regional political party. The merged entity will retain the NPF identity and symbol, in recognition of its historic legacy.

Just four days later, on October 18, 2025, the NDPP held its 6th General Convention at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima, where it unanimously adopted a resolution to merge with the NPF. Attended by party leaders, representatives, and members from across the state, the convention passed the resolution under Article X of the NDPP Constitution, accepting the NPF’s “unconditional offer to amalgamate.”

“That the NDPP being made up of regional minded people is confident that the merger with the NPF will further strengthen and carry forward the ideals of a regional political party in working towards resolving the age-old Indo-Naga political issue and at the same time continue to be the voice of the Naga people,” the party said.

The merger formalities were concluded immediately, and CM Neiphiu Rio has been elected the leader of now merged NPF Legislature Party. He along with other leaders met speaker Sharingain Longkumer & submitted their documents, as the ruling party NDPP no longer exists and NPF is now the ruling party.

CM Rio posted on X, “As we begin this new chapter, I urge all Party members to work with renewed dedication, as one united family. Let our motto, “Deeds, not words,” guide us in politics and in daily life.”

As we merge our strengths and move forward as one, we write a new chapter in Nagaland's political history – one of reconciliation, unity, and collective strength. Together, we shall work for a stronger, more prosperous future for our State and our people.

He further wrote, “As we merge our strengths and move forward as one, we write a new chapter in Nagaland’s political history – one of reconciliation, unity, and collective strength. Together, we shall work for a stronger, more prosperous future for our State and our people.”

The merged entity is set to operate as a single regional political party under the NPF banner, described by the NDPP as a “mature and well-calibrated move” toward consolidating regional unity.

With the NPF’s seven MLAs now part of the ruling coalition, the PDA’s strength in the 60-member assembly increases to 60, leaving no opposition.